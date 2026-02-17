Karisma Kapoor says she is ‘honoured’ to attend round table with Queen Rania of Jordan

Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor said she felt honoured and privileged to be part of an exclusive private round table attended by Queen Rania Al Abdullah, where discussions centred on women’s empowerment and leadership.

Karisma took to social media to share a group photograph from the gathering, which brought together a select group of accomplished women from diverse fields for a meaningful dialogue on leadership and the future of women.

In the image, the actress was seen dressed in a soft yellow traditional ensemble, standing alongside Queen Rania Al Abdullah. The meeting focused on fostering purposeful conversations around women’s empowerment and collective progress.

Sharing the photograph, Karisma wrote, “It was an honour and privilege to be part of a private roundtable in the esteemed presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah alongside such inspiring women engaging in heartfelt dialogue on women’s empowerment, leadership and the future.”

She further added, “Moments like these are a powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, honesty and vision they don’t just shape conversations they help shape the future for the next generation. Grateful to have been part of something so meaningful.”

Talking about her career, Karisma made her Bollywood debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991 and went on to become one of the most prominent stars of the 1990s. She delivered several commercial hits including Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No.1, Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural and Judwaa.

Apart from mainstream successes, she also earned critical acclaim for her performances in Fiza, Zubeidaa and Shakti: The Power. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Dil To Pagal Hai”.

On the personal front, Karisma married businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003, after which she briefly stepped away from films. The couple has two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. After nearly a decade of marriage, they separated and were granted a divorce in 2016.