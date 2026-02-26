Karthi releases ‘Uyire Uyire’ from Selvaraghavan’s Mental Manadhil, raising expectations among fans

Chennai: Popular Tamil star Karthi released the first single ‘Uyire Uyire’ from director Selvaraghavan’s much-anticipated romantic entertainer Mental Manadhil, starring G V Prakash and Madhuri Jain in the lead roles.

Taking to his X timeline, Karthi expressed his delight at unveiling the track. He wrote that he was happy to release the single and looked forward to more magic from Selvaraghavan and G V Prakash, tagging the team and production house associated with the project.

The melodious number, composed by G V Prakash, carried lyrics penned by Selvaraghavan himself and was rendered by singer Kapil Kapilan. The song’s release has further heightened anticipation surrounding the film, which has already generated considerable buzz among fans and film enthusiasts.

The project marks the third collaboration between director Selvaraghavan and two-time National Award-winning music director and actor G. V. Prakash Kumar. Their earlier collaborations, Aayirathil Oruvan and Mayakkam Enna, had emerged as chartbusters, raising expectations for Mental Manadhil’s soundtrack as well.

Interestingly, while G V Prakash has composed music for Selvaraghavan’s films in the past, this venture marks the first time he is playing the lead role under the director’s helm. Last year, the actor-composer had shared a still from the film’s sets, describing the experience of shooting with Selvaraghavan as special and hinting that the film and its music would be a treat for fans of their previous collaborations.

Actress Madhuri Jain plays the female lead opposite G V Prakash in the romantic entertainer, which also features several noted character artistes in supporting roles. The first four schedules of the film were completed last year.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Arun Ramakrishnan, while editing is handled by Balaji. Art direction is by R K Vijay Murugan. Dinesh Guna is serving as the executive producer. The film is being produced by G V Prakash Kumar under his banner, Parallel Universe Pictures.

With the release of ‘Uyire Uyire’, expectations surrounding Mental Manadhil have intensified, as fans eagerly await more updates from the team.