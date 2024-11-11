Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Crosses Rs. 200 Crore Mark: A Career Milestone for Actor

Kartik Aaryan has reached a significant milestone in his career with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' crossing the Rs. 200 crore mark.

The film, which released just ten days ago, has become his first movie to achieve this feat, collecting an impressive Rs. 216.76 crore in its opening days.

This massive success has propelled Kartik’s career to new heights, cementing his status as a major box-office draw in Bollywood.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' not only stands as Kartik’s highest-grossing film but also marks his entry into the Rs. 200 crore club, aligning him with Bollywood’s biggest stars.

The franchise, known for its unique blend of horror and comedy, has continued its box-office dominance, with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' previously being Kartik’s highest-grossing film at Rs. 185.92 crore.

Several factors have contributed to the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film’s balance of comedy and horror has resonated with audiences, keeping them entertained with both laughs and scares. Kartik’s portrayal of the lead character has been widely praised, offering a fresh twist to the franchise and appealing to a wide demographic.

The film’s release at a time when audiences were craving a high-energy entertainer has also played a key role in its box-office performance.

Positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth have driven the film’s success, and with little competition, it continues to dominate at the box office.

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' crossing the Rs. 200 crore milestone, Kartik Aaryan has firmly established himself as a bankable star in Bollywood.

This achievement may open doors for more ambitious projects and collaborations with top filmmakers, as his fan base continues to grow.

The success of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise also raises the possibility of future sequels, continuing the momentum generated by the latest installment.

In conclusion, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has not only set a new career benchmark for Kartik Aaryan, but it has also solidified his place among Bollywood’s elite stars.

With a box-office haul of Rs. 216.76 crore in just ten days, audiences are now eagerly awaiting what Kartik will do next.

Kartik Aaryan's Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Rs. 216.76 crore

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs. 185.92 crore

3. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - Rs. 108.95 crore

4. Luka Chuppi - Rs. 94.75 crore

5. Pati Patni Aur Woh - Rs. 86.89 crore