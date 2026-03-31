‘Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer’ trailer promises a grand mythological spectacle

Malayalam cinema is preparing for one of its most ambitious ventures with Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, a large-scale period fantasy that blends folklore, mythology, and cutting-edge filmmaking. Directed by Rojin Thomas, known for his acclaimed film Home, the movie stars Jayasurya in the lead role as Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary priest from Kerala whose stories are rooted in mysticism and folklore.

The recently unveiled trailer, which runs for over three minutes, provides a glimpse into the film’s expansive world. It begins with visuals of the historic Kanthalloor Saala and gradually transitions into the mystical landscape of Venad. As dark supernatural forces threaten the region, Kathanar emerges as a spiritual protector, setting the stage for an intense battle between divine power and evil forces.

Adding to the excitement is Anushka Shetty, who makes her Malayalam debut with the film. She plays Kalliyankattu Neeli, a mysterious Yakshi whose haunting presence introduces tension and intrigue, creating a stark contrast to Kathanar’s spiritual strength.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The supporting cast includes Prabhu Deva, Sanoop Santhosh, Sandy Master, Devika Sanjay, Harish Uthaman, Vineeth, Nitish Bharadwaj, Srikanth Murali, and Kulprit Yadav.

Rojin Thomas co-wrote the screenplay with R. Ramanand. Cinematography is handled by Neil D'Cunha, while the music is composed by Rahul Subrahmanian. The film uses advanced virtual production and high-end VFX, supported by elaborate production design from Rajeevan.

Scheduled for a wide monsoon release, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer will be dubbed in 15 languages, aiming to reach audiences across India and internationally. With its grand scale and mythological narrative, the film is expected to be a landmark project for Malayalam cinema.