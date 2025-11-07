Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy; Bollywood Stars Send Love and Wishes
Fans and Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani congratulated the couple on social media.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed a baby boy.
Fans are very happy and shared wishes online.
Many Bollywood stars also congratulated the couple.
Celebrities Share Wishes on Their Social Media Accounts:
Priyanka Chopra congratulated them in the comments.
She also shared the post on her Instagram Story.
Kiara Advani posted on Instagram to wish them.
Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed Katrina to the “boy mom club”.
She said she was very happy for the couple.
Other stars like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Sunil Grover, Ranveer Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Rajkummar Rao also sent love and best wishes.
Fans Celebrate the News
Fans posted happy messages on social media.
They called the baby Bollywood’s new little star.
Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021.
They are now starting a new and happy journey as parents.