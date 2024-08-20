Kay Kay Menon-starrer 'Murshid' is a gritty, intense saga of Mumbai's underworld

Mumbai: The makers of Kay Kay Menon-starrer gritty gangster saga 'Murshid' on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series, which is directed by Shravan Tiwari.

The one minute 32 seconds video features Kay Kay as mafia don Murshid Pathan. The trailer serves up a heart-pounding cocktail of crime, action and drama. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the glittering skylines of Dubai and the historic alleys of Allahabad, 'Murshid' transports viewers into a world where every 'Bhai' isn't your brother, and family ties can turn into conspiracy traps.

The trailer takes viewers into the heart of Mumbai's criminal underworld, where retired don Murshid Pathan is reluctantly drawn back into a life he thought he'd left behind. When his former rival Farid (Zakir Hussain) implicates Murshid's son in a dangerous plot, the ex-kingpin must navigate this treacherous landscape of shifting alliances, political conspiracies, and personal vendettas.

As Murshid fights to protect his family and legacy, he is pursued by the determined Inspector Kumar Pratap Rana (Tanuj Virwani) who is also his adopted son and manipulated by the ambitious politician Jayendra (Rajesh Shringarpure).

Talking about the show, Kay Kay said: "Playing Murshid Pathan in this intense gangster thriller was truly exciting for me. I've always been drawn to complex characters, and Murshid is exactly that - a former don turned philanthropist, pulled back into the underworld to protect his family."

"The trailer just scratches the surface of his journey. It’s a relatable story of how far a father can go for the sake of his family. I can't wait for audiences to experience Murshid's full story and see how he confronts his past to secure his family's future," he added.

Zakir, who plays the antagonist Farid, said: "This character is a powder keg of ambition and aggression, constantly pushing the boundaries of power in Mumbai's underworld. What fascinates me about Farid is his complex psyche - a man desperate to eclipse Murshid's legacy yet undone by his own volatile nature."

"It's a thrilling portrayal of a modern-day don, grappling with old-world respect and new-age ruthlessness. I'm excited for viewers to witness this intense power struggle and see how Farid's journey unfolds in the show," added Zakir.

Tanuj commented: "Being part of 'Murshid' has been an incredible journey, especially sharing the screen with powerhouses like Kay Kay Menon and Zakir Hussain. Kumar Pratap Rana is a character caught in an emotional whirlwind."

"As a police inspector adopted and raised by Murshid Pathan after losing his parents, Kumar's world is turned upside down when he suspects Murshid's involvement in his tragic past. Yet, despite this turmoil, Kumar's deep-rooted love for his adoptive father proves stronger than anything. It's a story of conflicted loyalties and the enduring power of family bonds," he added.

Produced by Sandeep Patel,‘Murshid’ will premiere on ZEE5 on August 30.