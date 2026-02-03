Kayadu Lohar returns to Malayalam; New Poster of ‘Pallichattambi’ released

A new poster of ‘Pallichattambi’, directed by Dijo Jose Antony and starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, has been released. The latest reveal is a single-character poster featuring the film’s heroine, Kayadu Lohar. The poster also confirms the film’s release date. Posters have been unveiled in five languages, including Malayalam. ‘Pallichattambi’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 9.

Kayadu Lohar’s announcement video as the female lead in ‘Pallichattambi’ had earlier drawn significant attention. She became a favorite among South Indian cinema audiences following her performance as the heroine in the Tamil superhit film ‘Dragon’.

In ‘Pallichattambi’, Tovino Thomas will be seen in a never-seen-before look. The film is produced by Noufal and Brijeesh under the banner of Worldwide Films, along with Chanukya, Chaitanya, and Charan under C Qube Bros Entertainments. It will be released in five languages, including Malayalam. The screenplay has been written by S. Suresh Babu.

Apart from Kayadu Lohar in the female lead, ‘Pallichattambi’ also features an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Raghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam, Prashanth Alex, and several other prominent actors. The film is set in the 1950s–60s period.

The cinematography is handled by Tijo Tomy, while the music is composed by Mollywood’s music sensation Jakes Bejoy. Megha Shyam and Thanseer serve as co-producers. Costumes are designed by Manjusha Radhakrishnan, and makeup is by Rasheed Ahmed. Alex E. Kurien is the line producer, Anil Amballur the finance controller, and Rajesh Menon the production controller.

Renith Raj and Kiran Raphael are the chief associate directors. Sound design is by Sync Cinema, and art direction is by Rajesh Menon. Casting is handled by Binoy Nambala. Digital marketing is managed by Akhil Vishnu V.S., with PR by Akshay Prakash. Stills photography is by Rishlal Unnikrishnan, and the poster design is by Yellowtooths.