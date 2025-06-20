 Kerala Crime Files 2 & Latest Malayalam OTT Releases June 2025 | JioHotstar, Zee5, SunNXT, ManoramaMAX

June brings new Malayalam movies and shows on online platforms. There are stories about crime, family, and escape. Here are the names, dates, and where to watch:

Kerala Crime Files 2

Watch from June 20 on JioHotstar

A crime story with police and tough problems.

Prince and Family

Watch from June 20 on Zee5

A family story with fun and love in a small town.

Aap Kaise Ho

Watch from June 20 on SunNXT

A funny story about friends and a party before a wedding.

Azadi

Watch from June 27 on ManoramaMAX

A story about a prison escape and strong feelings.

Maharani

Watch in early July on ManoramaMAX

A village story about family fights and love.

Watch these new Malayalam stories at home!