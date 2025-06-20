  • Menu
Kerala Crime Files 2 & Latest Malayalam OTT Releases June 2025 | JioHotstar, Zee5, SunNXT, ManoramaMAX

Highlights

Watch Kerala Crime Files 2 and other new Malayalam movies and series streaming in June 2025 on JioHotstar, Zee5, SunNXT, and ManoramaMAX. Check release dates and where to watch online.

June brings new Malayalam movies and shows on online platforms. There are stories about crime, family, and escape. Here are the names, dates, and where to watch:

Kerala Crime Files 2

Watch from June 20 on JioHotstar

A crime story with police and tough problems.

Prince and Family

Watch from June 20 on Zee5

A family story with fun and love in a small town.

Aap Kaise Ho

Watch from June 20 on SunNXT

A funny story about friends and a party before a wedding.

Azadi

Watch from June 27 on ManoramaMAX

A story about a prison escape and strong feelings.

Maharani

Watch in early July on ManoramaMAX

A village story about family fights and love.

Watch these new Malayalam stories at home!

