KGF 2 Box Office: Yash"s film Stood 7th Among Highest Grossing Indian Movies
A week after the release of the KGF Chapter 2, the movie has still been running successfully and minting high profits at the box office. Starring Yash and directed by Prashant Neel, the movie also has other star casts like Sanjay Dutt, Raveen Tandon, Prakash Raj, and others. The recently released Pan Indian movie is still making wonders at the box office.
Now, the film has become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film, after Dangal, Bahubali 2, RRR, and others. Let us see the day-wise collections of the KGF Chapter 2 at the box office.
Day 1 - Rs 165.37 cr
Day 2 - Rs 139.25 cr
Day 3 - Rs 115.08 cr
Day 4 - Rs 132.13 cr
Day 5 - Rs 73.29 cr
Day 6 - Rs 51.68 cr
Day 7 - Rs 43.51 cr
Total - Rs 720.31 cr
#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 21, 2022
ENTERS the PRESTIGIOUS ₹700 cr club in just 7 days.
EXTRAORDINARY Week#Yash #KGF2