Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Name Their Daughter Saraayah Malhotra: Meaning and Details

Bollywood power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Saraayah Malhotra. According to the reports, the name “Saraayah” carries a beautiful and meaningful significance. Derived from Hebrew, it translates to “God’s princess” or “Yahweh is my ruler.” The spiritual and graceful meaning has resonated strongly with fans, making it a trending topic across platforms.

Sidharth and Kiara, who tied the knot in February 2023, have been among the most loved couples in the industry. The two had welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025.

While the couple has chosen to keep their daughter away from the public eye for now, the revelation of her name marks the first glimpse into this new chapter of their lives.