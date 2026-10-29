‘Killer’ team offers Rs 1 Cr prize for predicting twist in second half

Director, Producer and Actor of Killer movie, Poorvaaj has declared a prize of ₹1 crore to whoever guesses the twist in the second half of this upcoming sci-fi thriller. The team hold a press meet in Hyderabad ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on October 30 and announced it. Apart from stars Jyoti Poorvaj and Poorvaaj, Manish Gillada, Chandrakanth Kollu, Ayanabattina Dasaratha Madhav, Vishal Raj, Archana Ananth and Gautham Chakradhar Koppisetti will play pivotal roles. The film is produced by Poorvaaj and Padmanabha Reddy A. under the banner of Think Cinema and AU & I Studios.

It is presented by Urvish Poorvaj and distributed internationally by OMG Pictures. Poorvaaj explained how people can take part in the competition. “People need to watch the premiere of the film on October 29 at 10 PM. Within five minutes of the break, they have to guess the twist in one line and share a picture of their ticket from the theatre to the WhatsApp number. We will choose a winner based on the rules.” Actor Jyoti Poorvaj also revealed that the team had given out prizes to 8 ladies who were chosen for Super She. Each woman received ₹20,000.

It is a suspense thriller filled with new ideas and different characters. Poorvaaj also revealed that he plans to turn this into a series of 4 or 5 parts.



