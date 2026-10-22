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‘KilleR’ trailer launched; Harish Shankar praises sci-fi thriller
In Short
Produced by Poorvaaj and A. Padmanabha Reddy under Think Cinema and AU & I Studios, the film also stars Manish Gilada, ChandrakanthKollu, Archana Ananth, et al., in pivotal roles.
Director Poorvaaj promises an unpredictable movie with KilleR, a science-fiction action thriller starring Jyoti Poorvaj and Poorvaaj himself. The film is set to release globally on October 30th.
While launching the trailer in Hyderabad, director Harish Shankar appreciated the technical aspects of the film, saying that the trailer itself gives away the kind of visual splendour the film has. He also wished the team luck, saying that they have done well to put together such a great film without crossing the budget.
Produced by Poorvaaj and A. Padmanabha Reddy under Think Cinema and AU & I Studios, the film also stars Manish Gilada, ChandrakanthKollu, Archana Ananth, et al., in pivotal roles.
As per reports, Jyoti Poorvaj essays six different roles in the film, which follows a three-timeline narrative. Speaking about the film’s second-half twist, Poorvaaj said that it would be challenging to guess and announced a reward of Rs. 1 crore for anyone who could correctly predict the twist under the mentioned conditions.
The makers also have tie-ups for the film’s satellite and digital rights, which have created considerable buzz around the film’s release.
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