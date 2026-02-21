Kim Kardashian recalls performing Belinda Carlisle classic at 1987 school talent show

Mumbai: Reality television personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared cherished childhood photographs from 1987, recalling a special performance at her school talent show alongside her closest friends.

The social media star posted two throwback images on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her early years. In one photograph, a young Kim was seen standing outdoors in front of a chain-link fence, dressed in a light-patterned dress paired with a matching long jacket. She completed the look with white socks and sneakers. Another image showed her posing with her friends, all dressed in coordinated outfits, reflecting their enthusiasm for the performance.

In the caption, Kim revealed that she and her “lifers” had performed the iconic track “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” by Belinda Carlisle at their school talent show that year. The song, released in 1987, became one of the biggest hits of the decade and remains a beloved pop classic.

“Me and some of my lifers. the year was 1987. we performed Belinda Carlisle ‘heaven is a place on earth’ for the talent show this day,” she wrote.

Kim fondly remembered how the group rehearsed tirelessly in a friend’s basement to perfect their act. She also shared that their matching outfits had been ordered by her grandmother, MJ, from her store, adding a personal touch to the memorable event. She further disclosed that her late father had videotaped the performance, expressing her desire to locate the footage.

“My grandma MJ ordered us these outfits from her store. we practiced so hard in Ashley’s basement. my dad video taped this performance. I have to find it,” she added.

Earlier this month, on February 10, Kim had enjoyed a fun-filled evening with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Kylie, a successful beauty entrepreneur, shared a light-hearted video on Instagram showing the trio attempting a viral internet challenge. The clip featured Khloe trying to lift Kim and Kylie on her legs, inspired by a trending social media trick. Despite multiple attempts, the sisters failed to execute the move, leading to laughter and playful antics.

Sharing the humorous video with her followers, Kylie expressed her affection for her siblings in the caption, writing, “love us @kimkardashian @khloekardashian (sic).”