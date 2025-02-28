King of Entertainment: Sree Vishnu’s ‘SSC Production No. 3’ Announced

King of entertainment Sree Vishnu has consistently explored unique and exciting subjects while ensuring that every movie delivers ample entertainment. To celebrate his birthday, the official announcement of his new movie, ‘SSC Production No. 3,’ has been made. Directed by debutant Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, the film will be produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas. Hema and Shalini will present the film, with Subramanyam Naidu G and Ramachary M as co-producers.

The intriguing poster released for ‘SSC Production No. 3’ gives a clear indication of its genre and tone. It features a Hero Honda CD100 bike, creatively modified with five tires placed in an unusual manner. The quote— “Get in for a crazy ride – no brakes, just laughs!”—perfectly captures the essence of the film, promising a wholesome, laugh-out-loud experience.

The hoardings reveal that the film is set against the backdrop of Ongole town. This out-and-out hilarious entertainer will see Sree Vishnu in a humorous role, bringing his signature charm to the screen.

The movie also features an ensemble cast, including Satya, Brahmaji, Praveen, Srikanth Iyyengar, Goparaju Ramana, and Pramodini in key roles. With seasoned technicians handling various aspects of the film, Sai Sriram will be behind the camera, Radhan will compose the music, and A. Ramanjaneyulu will serve as the art director.