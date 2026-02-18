King of entertainment Sree Vishnu’s 'Vishnu Vinyasam' teaser offers a laughter-packed experience

Sree Vishnu, often hailed as the King of Entertainment, returns with yet another hilarious entertainer. His upcoming film, 'Vishnu Vinyasam', marks the directorial debut of Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and is all set to hit theatres on the 28th of this month. The film stars Nayana Sarika opposite Sree Vishnu and is produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner. With the release fast approaching, the makers have now dropped an entertaining teaser.

In 'Vishnu Vinyasam', Vishnu is obsessed with horoscopes, while his father worships money. He checks vaastu before making even the smallest decision. In the middle of this chaos, he falls in love — but the girl turns out to be even more unpredictable than he is. One moment she is deeply affectionate; the next, she asks him to search for a groom for her. This strange dynamic sets the stage for a fresh and quirky love story.

The teaser opens cleverly with a “Use Headphones” warning and a playful emoji, instantly promising a fun ride. The proposal and kiss scenes land well, delivering youthful humour. Credit goes to director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao for infusing the narrative with eccentric writing and presenting it in the funniest possible way.

Sree Vishnu once again proves his mastery in comedy. His timing and reactions effortlessly spark laughter. Nayana Sarika’s character, designed with an offbeat charm, adds to the humour. Their chemistry thrives on playful mischief and unpredictable banter.

The supporting cast — including Satya, Brahmaji, Praveen, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Satyam Rajesh, Srinivas Vadlamani, and Goparaju Ramana — further guarantees a laughter-packed experience.

The visuals by Sai Sriram are bright and lively, while music director Radhan elevates the film’s fun tone with his energetic score. A Ramanjaneyulu handles art direction, and Kartikeyan Rohini takes charge of editing. The production values are solid for the genre.

With its quirky tone, lighthearted vibes, and Sree Vishnu’s trademark charm, 'Vishnu Vinyasam' promises a refreshing entertainer. The teaser has definitely boosted the buzz around the film.