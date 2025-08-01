Kingdom Day 1 Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Earns ₹15 Crore, Falls Short of Liger’s Opening Record

Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated spy-action movie, released in theatres on 31 July, the actor’s birthday, after several delays. With the latest Sacnilk report coming in, Kingdom day 1 earnings on its first day, with a gross over ₹15 crore.

Kingdom box office collection Day 1: Vijay plays the lead role of a spy who travels to Sri Lanka on a mission for the Indian government, as he looks for his missing brother in this action thriller.

Day 1 Collection: How much did Kingdom make?

The report states that Vijay Deverakonda Kingdom movie raked in ₹15.50 crore on its first day — a very good opening, if compared with his last release The Family Star, which opened to ₹5.75 crore.

The film has now crossed the Kingdom opening day collection of his last movie Kushi in 2022 (₹15.25 crore) but has not managed to unseat his previous record held by Liger in 2019 (₹15.95 crore), his highest opening so far.

Kingdom movie 2025 registered a total occupancy of 57.87% for Telugu on Thursday. The day’s morning shows had an attendance of approximately 63.56%, while the afternoon shows had a turnout of 56.52%. The evening shows witnessed a drop with 50.12% attendance, and the night shows saw a recovery to 61.27%.

What is the Kingdom about?

Kingdom: Vijay plays the role of a former police officer who turns into a spy and is on a mission in Sri Lanka for the Indian government as he also tries to find his missing brother Siva (Satyadev).

Vijay Deverakonda latest film has received positive reviews for Vijay’s lead performance, while several critics noted that the script did not work as hard in the second half. As the Hindustan Times noted, ‘Vijay finds his redemption arc in Kingdom, both in his portrayal and in the journey of his character.’