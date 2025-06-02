Kiran Abbavaram, Sri Gouri Priya shine in ‘Chennai Love Story’ glimpse

After delivering hits like Color Photo and Baby, the successful duo of writer-director Sai Rajesh and producer SKN are back with a fresh romantic drama titled Chennai Love Story. The film stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in lead roles and is helmed by director Ravi Namburii. The title and an emotionally charged glimpse were unveiled today, creating an instant buzz.

Acclaimed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched the title glimpse on social media, stating, “#ChennaiLoveStory - This story is not about first love. It’s about the right one. Loved the title and concept. Love truly comes in unexpected ways. Best wishes to the team.” His endorsement has added a layer of excitement to the already-anticipated project.

Produced under Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers, Chennai Love Story offers a refreshing take on romance. The glimpse opens with a candid conversation between the leads on the meaning of love. It delves into the emotional dilemma between clinging to first love and embracing what comes next. Sri Gouri Priya delivers the popular dialogue from Baby, “First love never dies,” prompting a poignant response from Kiran: “First love isn’t everything; when it fails, the best love begins somewhere else.”

The seaside setting adds serenity to the introspective mood, while Kiran's new avatar and Sri Gouri Priya’s confident presence raise expectations. Mani Sharma’s evocative background score elevates the mood, ending with the impactful line “Tholi Prema Thope Kaadey.”