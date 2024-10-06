Kiran Abbavaram’s‘KA’set to release high-energy track ‘The Sound of KA Mass Jathara’

Young and talented actor Kiran Abbavaram is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated period thriller, "KA." Featuring Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram in lead roles, the movie is presented by Mrs. Chinta Varalakshmi and produced by ChintaGopalakrishna Reddy under the Srichakraas Entertainments banner, promising high production values.

Directed by the duo Sujith and Sandeep, "KA" is an action-packed thriller set against the backdrop of a village. The film is set for a grand theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, broadening its reach across the South Indian market.

The team has recently unveiled the promo for the song "The Sound of KA Mass Jathara," which will be officially released on October 7th at 7:29 PM. The promo showcases Kiran Abbavaram's energetic dance moves, along with a display of impressive production quality. The visuals bring the vibrant spirit of a Jathara (village fair) celebration, promising to be a festive treat for viewers.

The song, composed by Sam CS, features electrifying beats and catchy lyrics that encapsulate the joy and excitement of a mass celebration. "The Sound of KA Mass Jathara" is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film, providing a glimpse of the energetic atmosphere that "KA" aims to deliver.

"KA" will be released in Telugu by producer Vamsi Nandipati, while the Malayalam version will be distributed by actor Dulquer Salmaan under his banner, Wayfarer Films. With such an exciting lineup and a promising musical experience, "KA" is set to capture the attention of audiences across multiple languages.