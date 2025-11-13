Kodama Simham Re-Release: Chiranjeevi’s Classic Cowboy Film Returns in 4K on 21st November: Watch Trailer

Kodama Simham is the only cowboy-style movie Chiranjeevi ever acted in. The film starred Radha, Sonam, and Vani Viswanath as the heroines and was directed by K. Muralimohan Rao. Kaikala Satyanarayana presented the movie, and his brother Nageswara Rao produced it.

Now, after 35 years, the film is ready to return to theatres. It will be re-released on the 21st of this month. Chiranjeevi shared the new re-release trailer on social media on Wednesday.

Rama Films head Kaikala Nageswara Rao said the movie will showcase Chiranjeevi’s classic style, energetic dance moves, and powerful dialogues, all upgraded with 4K visuals and 5.1 digital sound for today’s audience.







