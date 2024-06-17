Actress Sharanya Offers Hair at Tiruttani Temple, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Sharanya, the renowned heroine of the movie ‘10th Class’, recently made headlines with her visit to the famous Tiruttani Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu. Her visit was marked by an extraordinary display of devotion that quickly went viral across various social media platforms.

Sharanya's visit to the temple was not just a routine pilgrimage. She offered hari to Lord Subrahmanya, a traditional practice symbolizing deep reverence and faith. What caught everyone's attention was her act of placing a thorn on her tongue, a symbolic gesture demonstrating her earnest prayers and devotion to the deity.

In addition to this profound act, Sharanya made a remarkable offering by donating all her hair to the temple. This is particularly noteworthy as many girls treasure their hair and typically trim only a small portion even when making a ritualistic offering. Sharanya's complete sacrifice of her hair signifies her immense faith and dedication, a move that has resonated deeply with her fans and netizens alike.

Sharanya shared videos of her temple visit and the rituals on social media, which quickly went viral. The videos captured her sincere prayers and the emotional moment of offering her hair, garnering widespread admiration and praise. Fans and followers have been showering her with accolades, appreciating her devotion and the courage it took to make such a personal sacrifice.

Sharanya's journey in the film industry has been impressive. Before her acclaimed role in ‘10th Class,’ she portrayed a college student in the movie ‘Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu.’ Her versatility as an actress is evident from her supporting roles in films like ‘Prema Oka Maikam’ and ‘Doosukeltha.’ Moreover, her performances in several Tamil movies have earned her significant recognition and a dedicated fan base.