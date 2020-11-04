After Thalapathy Vijay, It's Dhanush For Master Heroine

Kollywood actor Dhanush will be stepping into 43rd movie in his cinema career which will go to sets in the year 2021. The movie which will be helmed by Naren Karthik is named as D43 for the time being.

We hear Malavika Mohanan who is the lead actress in Vijay starrer 'Master' will be playing the lead role opposite Dhanush in this movie. The team of Sathya Jyothi films which will be producing this movie has shared this news in the Twitter. "We are happy to welcome Malavika Mohanan into the D 43 team," thus stated the production team.

Malavika Mohanan will be sharing screen space with Dhanush for the first time. Hence expectations will be high from this pair in this movie. It is said that this will be an out and out action movie. Currently, the production team is engaged in pre-production work and selection of other artistes.

Between,, the script work for the movie D 43 will be done by Malayalam dialogue writers Sharfu and Suhas. Now, Malavika Mohanan is awaiting the release of her movie "Master' Which has created lot of sensation in the Kollywood industry much before its release.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj and Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the central characters in the movie.