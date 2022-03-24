Akshara Haasan Opens Up About Her Upcoming Movie ‘Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu’

Indian film industry's legendary actor Kamal Haasan's both daughters Shruti and Akshara proved themselves on the big screens. The elder daughter is full busy with a handful of movies while Akshara's latest movie Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu hit the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform today. On this special occasion, she spoke to the media and opened up about her movie and personal life too.

Speaking about her character, she said, "So these are the ideal 4 qualities that every Tamil girl must possess as per society".

Highlighting the women-related problems, she said, "It's a normal act honestly and I think we touched it through comedy and with complete innocence. That's what requires, sensitivity and innocence. The best way we could bring out the topic was through comedy without offending anybody".

She also added, "For me, I believe in the subject. Yes, it is a sensitive topic and I felt that the director who has written it has dared with the utmost care, understanding of women's psyche. He took that extra effort to actually get into the mind of a woman to understand her. Therefore we had 90 per cent of women in our cast and crew. It was a lot more helpful for him also to further understand because there were a lot of times when he would come to us and ask if you guys think it this way, act in a certain way, how does the mind function. He does it so beautifully and the credit entirely goes to him"

She also said, "I come from a very different background, in terms of mindset because we were brought up very different from conventional route but still had the same values and ethics which helped us to be more rooted and we had so many family friends also who had so many different mindset and upbringing to us. This helped us to understand their perspective, mindset and way of living. I did have that challenge while growing up but then I had people around me, my family friends who helped me to understand if I had any self questions while growing up, which we all have. They were throughout with me to guide me in how the society works differently".

She also opened up about her strengths and weakness… "It is a process I think we all have to do it individually. I like to know quite enough about myself and keep discovering every day. Thanks to the people I'm working with and my family friends. Like each day, you stumble to pick yourself up, understand your strength and weakness. Being constantly awarded, realising and internalising what they are is very important".

Speaking about how movie is made on a socio-related issue, she said, "The way we have come up with the topic, I have it will bring a positive change because it is a very natural act. A lot of us are here today because of that human nature act. It is completely normal, it is beautiful. I hope it has a positive impact because we have made it with nothing but positivity, sensitivity and innocent. That it should be dealt with and not like a taboo".

She also added, "We all have to at some point, prove ourselves and it depends how we want to prove it. The process matters. The best way to feel about it is to be honest, true".

Finally, she concluded by saying, "In a way, yes. There were a lot of judgements but 'hey, who are we to judge to other people?" You have to come out of the strong saying that 'this is what I am and not everyone is going to like me"....and that's ok. Be who you are and do your work. There are also a bunch of people who would appreciate you for it and not everyone has to. But when it comes to judgement, I don't think anyone has the right to do it".