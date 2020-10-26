AR Murugadoss Walks Out Of Thalapathy Vijay Movie? 

All these days there was buzz about a movie with the combination of iIaya Dalapathi Vijay, and AR Murugadoss. It was being said that this would be Vijay's 65th movie, and the shooting was supposed to commence in February in 2021.

But the probability of this movie getting launched is gradually fading away as we hear that director of the movie AR Murugadoss has opted out of this project. We learn that the script that was made to suit Vijay was not liked by the actor and hence the actor had suggested Murugadoss some changes to be made in the script. But Murugadoss feels that it is difficult to convince Vijay despite changes in the script and hence the director managed to keep quiet.

Sun Pictures had come forward to bankroll this project, but the producers did not compromise on the remuneration of the director AR Murugadoss. There are also rumours that Murugadoss walked out of this project because of this reason. Hence there is no official announcement regarding this project of Vijay, Murugadoss, and Sun Pictures combination.

However, people can be hopeful of this movie until there is an official announcement from people concerned in this group. The Vijay and Murugadoss Jodi is one of the hit combinations in the South Indian film industry. Superhit movies like Katti, Thuppakki, and Sarkar has come out of this combination. Currently, Vijay is working in 'Master' in which Vijay Sethupathi is in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, we hear that Vijay's daughter Divya is evincing interest to act in movies. Divya's following is increasing on Twitter day by day. Recently, Vijay and his wife Sangeetha celeberated their 21st marriage anniversary and there was a flood of greetings from the industry and fans as well.