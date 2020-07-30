Dhanush Emotional Note To Fans For Birthday Love, Rakita Rakita Record

Kollywood actor Dhanush K Raja is one of the most down to earth stars. He hardly interacts with people but when he does, he shows that he is so balanced. His reactions to situations too are understated. So when we happen to see his emotional outpouring on his Twitter handle, it came as a huge surprise.

Dhanush always spares no opportunity to thank his fans. No wonder his fans stand by him through thick and thin. Also, just like his movie Vellailla Pathadhari (VIP), Dhanush is a major influencer on social media. He often stands up for causes and guides his fans in the right direction.

Now, back to his social media post. It is a known fact that the Kollywood actor recently turned a year older and the makers of his next titled Jagame Thandiram released the first single from the movie. The track 'Rakita Rakita Rakita' is also crooned by Dhanush among others. The peppy mass number which was released on Dhanush's birthday garnered record views.

This is not all, Dhanush fans started trending the hashtag of Dhanush common DP months ahead of his birthday. An overwhelmed Dhanush has tweeted saying he was speechless and doesn't know how to thank his fans for all the love they have showered upon them. Dhanush took to Twitter to express his gratitude and shared an emotional post in both English and Tamil. Have a look...





Jagame Thandiram has created a huge buzz ever since its announcement and is one of the most awaited Kollywood movies this year. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyar Harikrishna among others besides Dhanush. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj who also helmed Rajinikanth's Petta. Santosh Narayanan has scored the music in Jagame Thandiram and he peppy number Rakita Rakita Rakita is already a chartbuster.



