First Review of Vijay's 'Varisu' Movie

Ajith's "Thunivu" will compete with Vijay's "Varisu" at the box office when it opens on January 11 in time for Pongal. Fans are excited as they wait to discover which of the two box office competitors will perform better after an 8-year break. Vijay's acting has been praised now that "Varisu" has received its first outside review. According to a censor from abroad who is quoted, the initial review of "Varisu" says that "Vijay is a beast who has demonstrated his acting with his demeanor and speech. He experiences a range of emotions throughout this family drama.

The crew behind Vamshi Paidipally's film "Varisu," which was explicitly marketed as an emotional family entertainer from the start, appears to have delivered their promise. With his delivery and mannerisms in "Varisu," Vijay is set to dazzle, and we can anticipate the movie having a long run in theatres.

On January 11, "Varisu" FDFS debuts at 4 AM IST, while Ajith's "Thunivu" debuts at 1 AM IST. Theater owners have given Vijay and Ajith's films equal screens and showings because they want to see both films flourish in this Pongal competition. The first two-day tickets are already sold out in most locations, and reservations for both movies have been quite strong since they first debuted.