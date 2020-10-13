Get Ready To Witness The Motion Poster Of Vijay Sethupathi's '800 The Film' Movie

Kollywood's versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi has bagged another bigger than life time role in his next movie. He will step into the shoes of Sri Lankan magic spinner Muthiah Muralidaran and make us witness the life story of this ace spinner. The flick is titled as '800 The Film' which will be directed by MS Sripathy.

The motion poster of this biopic will be unveiled today @ 6 PM. Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh has announced this news through his Instagram page… Have a look!





The title poster of the movie is seen in the post… '800' is written in the cricket ball shape along with the announcement of motion poster release time.

Taran also wrote, "MOTION POSTER TODAY DURING #IPL, 6 PM ONWARDS... #VijaySethupathi as cricketer #MuthiahMuralidaran in the cricketer's biopic... Titled #800TheFilm... Directed by #MSSripathy... Produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari. #MuralidaranBiopic." This flick will be bankrolled by Vivek Rangachari under Movie Train Motion Pictures banner.

The former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan bagged outstanding figures in his career. He took 800 Test wickets and 500 One Day International wickets and thus became the first player to bag 1,000 wickets combined in both one day international and test match. He made his debut in 1992 and announced his retirement on 7th July, 2010 from Test cricket format.

We are eagerly waiting for the motion poster…