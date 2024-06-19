 Is Pooja Hegde demanding Rs. 4 crore for her role in ‘Suriya 44’?

Tamil cinema's celebrated actor, Suriya, has embarked on his next ambitious project under the directorial vision of Karthik Subbaraj. Titled ‘Suriya 44’ for now, this film promises to be a captivating period action drama, with shooting already underway. Amidst the post-production work of ‘Kanguva,’ Suriya has seamlessly transitioned to his latest venture with Karthik Subbaraj. Adding to the excitement, the stunning Pooja Hegde stars opposite Suriya, marking their first collaboration.

Pooja Hegde, a leading actress in the Telugu film industry, has turned her attention back to South Indian cinema after a notable stint in Bollywood. Known for her recent performances alongside Salman Khan in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan’ and an upcoming role with Shahid Kapoor in ‘Deva ', Pooja's return to the South is highly anticipated. For ‘Suriya 44,’ Pooja has negotiated a significant increase in her remuneration, reportedly earning Rs. 4 crores for this project, a step up from her usual Rs. 3 to Rs. 3.5 crore fee per film. This adjustment has been widely discussed on social media, reflecting her growing market value.

The film commenced shooting recently in the scenic locales of Port Blair, Andaman Nicobar Islands. The movie's team released a captivating first-look video featuring Suriya in a vintage avatar. The clip showcased Suriya transitioning from a serene smile by the sea to an intense expression, highlighting the character's complexity. His look, complete with long hair and a mustache, has already created a buzz among fans.

‘Suriya 44’ boasts an impressive cast, including Jayaram, Jiju George, and Karunakaran in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, adding another layer of anticipation for the soundtrack. The production team, comprising Karthik Subbaraj, Karthikeyan Santhanam, Kalyan Subramaniam, Suriya, and Jyothika, is working under the banners of Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment.

The makers are aiming to elevate ‘Suriya 44’ to a pan-India level, backed by a substantial budget. This move aligns with the current trend of South Indian films making significant inroads into the national market. The untitled film has generated substantial interest, not only for its star-studded cast and crew but also for its promise of a gripping period drama.