Kollywood Actress Appeals To Fans Over Coronavirus Rumours

Coronavirus has not only kept millions of people around the globe locked up inside their house for fear of the infection being spread, but also given people ample time. People don't have to go to office anymore. So in between the office work, people are busy checking messages on whatsapp, news on websites/TV or even forwarding those which appeals to them. While there is some kind of awareness that's happening on social media, there's also hell lot of misinformation. This could be potentially damaging as it affects the psyche of people.

Kollywood actress Andrea Jeremiah who will just wrapped up the shooting of Thalapathy Vijay's Master recently, has shared a beautiful message on her instagram handle. On the photosharing app, Andrea asks the world to be patient and not create any more chaos. she asked people take each day as it comes and not ruin the plot by revealing the climax.

Have a look at Kollywood actress's Andrea Jeremiah's instagram post on coronavirus...



