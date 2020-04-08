Kollywood: Manorama's Son Bhoopathi Substitutes Alcohol With Sleeping Pills, Hospitalised For Overdose

Kollywood: In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, all shops except those selling essential commodities have been shut. Alcoholics and drug addicts are finding it hard to cope with the non-availability of their daily intake and resorting to experimentation. In a latest development, Bhoopathi, the son of veteran Tamil actress Manorama is said to have taken an overdose of sleeping pills to get over his withdrawal symptoms. As per reports he has been hospitalised.

Even though there is no official confirmation of the news from his family, sources close to the family say this has happened indeed. Bhoopathi is currently being treated at a private hospital in Chennai.

Manorama was a well-known actor in Kollywood. She has worked in over 1500 movies and played a variety of roles. She was a stage actor before she entered the big screen. The talented actress died in the year 2015.