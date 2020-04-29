Kollywood: Suriya comes in support of wife amidst controversy

Kollywood: Suriya is one of the star heroes in the Tamil film industry. The actor fell in love with co-star Jyothika and got married to her. They are one of the adorable couples in the cinema world. Now, controversy is going on against Jyothika. This is concerning an old video where Jyothika asked people to donate to schools and hospitals but not temples. This happened during the shoot for the Ratchasi movie.

Jyothika is now facing criticism from popular faces like Gayathri Raghuram, S.Ve. Shekhar. Producers like SR Prabhu and Rajasekar Pandian came in support of Jyothika's statement. Now, Suriya too sent a press note stating that he and his family are with Jyothika.

Suriya thanked all those supporting Jyothika and added that he will be with Jyothika on this. He elaborated on how important it is to develop schools and hospitals.