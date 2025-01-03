Madha Gaja Raja Release Date Announced: After 13 Years, Vishal's Movie Hits Theatres for Pongal

Live
Highlights
The long-delayed Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja starring Vishal and directed by Sundar C, will finally release on January 12, 2025, for Pongal. The movie has been in the making for 13 years and promises a comedy-filled entertainment.
The movie Madha Gaja Raja is finally going to be released on January 12, 2025, after waiting for a long time! It has been 13 years since the movie was made.
The movie stars Vishal and has other actors like Santhanam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Anjali. It was directed by Sundar C. The movie will be out during the Pongal festival.
The movie has music by Vijay Antony. It is also the third movie that Vishal and Sundar C worked on together.
Lots of other Tamil movies will also be released for Pongal!
