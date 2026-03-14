‘Maharaja 2’ on cards; Vijay Sethupathi gives a hint

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has sparked excitement among fans by revealing that the script for a sequel to his recent hit film Maharaja has already been completed. The actor shared that director Nithilan Swaminathan has finished writing the story for Maharaja 2 and that he is eager to hear the full narration soon.

The original film Maharaja emerged as one of the biggest successes in Vijay Sethupathi’s recent career. At a time when some of his previous films had not met box-office expectations, the thriller helped him stage a strong comeback with a powerful performance that was widely praised by both audiences and critics. The film’s gripping storyline and Sethupathi’s intense portrayal of the lead character contributed significantly to its success.

With the sequel script reportedly ready, expectations are now rising among fans who are keen to see the story continue. If the project moves forward as planned, Maharaja 2 could become another significant milestone in Vijay Sethupathi’s career and further strengthen his reputation for choosing unique and engaging scripts.

Meanwhile, there has also been speculation about another sequel connected to the actor. Director C. Prem Kumar is said to have developed an idea for a follow-up to the beloved romantic drama 96.

However, that project is reportedly still in the early stages and awaits approval from the original lead pair — Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan. Until a final decision is made on that front, the focus appears to be shifting toward the possible development of Maharaja 2.

With the sequel script ready and discussions expected to begin soon, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the next chapter in the Maharaja franchise.