Muthiah Muralidaran Biopic: Here Is The Motion Poster Of Vijay Sethupathi's '800' Movie

Muthiah Muralidaran… Does he need any introduction??? A big no!!! This Sri Lankan spinner made the batsman to struggle on the field with his ultimate bowling skills. Well, as the biopic trend is on-going in the film industry, Kollywood ace actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to step into the shoes of this versatile bowler.



As said, the makers have dropped the motion poster of this movie which is titled as '800'.

"A tale of unorthodoxy, ethnicity and genius! #800MotionPoster is out now"…



This motion poster of '800' movie has made us witness the life story of Muthiah Muralidaran. From his childhood glimpses to the terrorist attack on Sri Lankan cricket team, this small video shows off a few important aspects of this ace cricketer. Finally, our dear Vijay Sethupathi is seen as Mutiah… He just looked exactly as Muthiah Muralidaran and best fitted the bill. With this fantabulous motion poster, the makers have raised the expectations on this movie to the next level. This flick will be bankrolled by Vivek Rangachari under Movie Train Motion Pictures banner.

The former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan bagged outstanding figures in his career. He took 800 Test wickets and 500 One Day International wickets and thus became the first player to bag 1,000 wickets combined in both one day international and test match. He made his debut in 1992 and announced his retirement on 7th July, 2010 from Test cricket format.

