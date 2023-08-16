‘Naa Ready’ from ‘Leo’ bags 100mn views

“Leo,” starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is the much-awaited movie in Kollywood in recent times. Expectations for this movie have already hit the roof because of well-planned promotional campaign.



Released on Vijay’s birthday (July 22), “Naa Ready,” the first single from Leo, has now garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube with over 2.5 million likes on a single channel alone. This marks the actor’s fourth 100+ million views lyrical video song, following “Ranjithame (Varisu),” “Arabic Kuthu (Beast),” and “Vaathi Coming (Master).”

Meanwhile, Vijay’s fans from the Telugu states eagerly await the release of the Telugu version of “Naa Ready.” Neither the composer, Anirudh Ravichander, nor the director has commented on its release yet.

“Leo” also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Santi Mayadevi, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, the movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 19, 2023.