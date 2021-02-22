Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Play Villain In Vijay's Thalapathy 65?

Kollywood: Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay who is basking in the success of his movie 'Master' is gearing up for his 65th movie. Earlier, we had heard several names of Kollywood directors said to be helming Vijay's next. However, the latest we hear is that the actor's 65th movie will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar.

The movie which is currently being referred to as Thalapathy 65 is yet to get a title.

Many kinds of rumours are doing the rounds about this project. We hear that famous Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique will be appearing in the movie in a pivotal role. The team is reportedly planning to rope in the famous Hindi actor in the movie as the villain role. The character in the movie is said to be a powerful one as in case of Vijay's other movies. The team thinks that the actor is rightly suited for this role.

As per the buzz, the team has already spoken to the actor in this regard and is awaiting a green signal from him. If everything goes as planned, Nawazuddin Siddique will be a part of this prestigious project. Fans are also looking forward to seeing this pair on the screen. But Nawazuddin is currently busy with many Bollywood movies. It remains to be seen if this actor will manage his dates and agree to work in the Vijay starrer. The movie which is being produced by Sun Pictures is likely to take off in the month of June. Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead opposite to Vijay in all probabilities, it is being said.