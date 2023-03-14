Photo Discussion: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Photo with Thalapathy Vijay Goes Viral on the Internet

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the few directors in Kollywood who commands the same level of craze as the leading heroes among the public. As Lokesh celebrates his birthday today, celebrities have taken to their social media handles to express their warm wishes for the talented filmmaker.

Lokesh Kanagaraj himself posted a picture featuring him and Thalapathy Vijay in conversation, with the Master director thanking the superstar for his support. The image has garnered a massive response from fans, with thousands of likes and comments pouring in.

The success of Master brought much-needed relief to the exhibition sector during the pandemic, and the upcoming collaboration between Lokesh and Leo is expected to break new records at the Tamil box office. The action drama is being produced by Seven Screen Studio and is set to release on October 19th, 2023.