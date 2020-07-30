Priyamani Wants To Play Vamp Similar To Ramya Krishnann's Nilambari In Padayappa

South Indian actress Priyamani, who was seen as lead actress in Tollywood and Kollywood movies, has expressed her desire to enact villain roles in the movies. The actor who was seen in, "Kangalal Kaithu" in 2004, and "Paruthiveeran", in 2006 which earned her national award is now confined to her house due to the lockdown imposed by Coronavirus. But, this has not stopped her from listening to new stories during the Lockdown hour.

Currently, Priyamani is working in "Virat Parvam" in which she appears as a naxalite. "I've been listening to many stories during the Lockdown. In earlier days, they used to give priority only to heroes. Now, I notice that equal preference and respect is given to both heroes and heroines. Stars like Kajal Agarwal, Tamannaah, Nayanthara and Samantha are getting remunerations conforming to the present market trends. I'm also happy with the remunerations paid to me now.

But more than the remuneration, I want to act in some good roles. I'm leading a contented life with a good family and husband. In fact, I started working on the very next day of my marriage. My in-laws are very supportive in this regard and all my call sheet transactions are handled by my hubby," said Priya.

She also said that she has been waiting for a character with negative-shades resembling that of Ramya Krishna in the Tamil movie, "Padayappa". "I don't know when that will become reality. I would also like to work in a full fledged comedy role. I do not know when Corona will end, but, currently, I'm engaged more with TV programs," Priyamani signed off.