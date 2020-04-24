Rajinikanth Fan Wins Fight, Vijay Fan Loses Life In Corona Relief Debate

The world economy has crashed and all the sectors have been rendered jobless, thanks to the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic. So Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even chief minister across states have set up the corona relief fund for which donations have been pouring in from philanthropists, movie celebrities, sports stars. Kollywood actors too are doing their bit to contribute to this fund.

Yesterday there was news that Thalapathy Vijay had donated a generous sum of Rs 1.3 crore to the corona relief fund. Before him, a lot of other celebrities too had done their bit. Now, Vijay donated yesterday to CM funds of all the southern states and his fans hailed his move and circulated the news widely on social media. After this, fans of other actors too shared details of contributions of their icons.

Fan wars are common but a debate between fans of Superstar Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay met with a tragic end. The incident has been reported from Villupuram between Rajini fan Dinesh Babu and his friend Yuvraj, who happens to be a Vijay fan. The duo had a couple of drinks and got into a heated exchange over which actor contributed more to the COVID relief fund. And after some time, things went out of control which ended up in Dinesh Babu reportedly pushing 22-year-old fan of Vijay, Yuvraj, who died on the spot due to a head injury.

When the police learnt about this, they rushed to the spot and are believed to have taken Dinesh into custody. The incident has shocked Kollywood fans.