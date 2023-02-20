RIP Mayilsamy: Rajinikanth Promises To Fulfil Last Wish Of This Veteran Tamil Actor

It is all known that Kollywood's veteran actor Mayilsamy passed away on 19th February, 2023 on Maha Shivaratri. He reached heaven on a special day and made all his fans mourn for his sudden demise. He breathed his last at the age of 57 and acted in almost 200 movies in his 39-year-long career. He was best known for his amazing screen presence and perfect comedy timing and also earned the title 'scene-stealer'. Well, ace actor Rajinikanth holds a good bond with this late actor and thus Thalaiva reached Mayilsamy's house on Sunday and stated that he would fulfil the last wish of his friend.



Rajinikanth paid his last respects to this veteran actor and also offered condolences to the family. He spoke to the media about his bond with Mayilsamy and said, "Mayilsamy was one of my close friends. I knew him when he was 23-24. He grew up from being a mimicry artist to an actor. He was a huge fan of MGR and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. We used to meet often. I ask him about cinema but he used to talk about only two people - MGR and Lord Shiva. We were close friends, but we did not act in many films. I don't know why. He used to go to Tiruvannamalai every year for Karthigai Deepam. When he witnesses the crowd, he used to feel happy as if they had come for the first show of his film. That was his devotion. He used to call me and wish me on Karthigai Deepam. Last time, when he called, I couldn't pick up the call as I was at work. He called thrice. And then I thought, I'll apologise to him when I talk to him the next time. But, I forgot. Now, he is no more."

He also added, "Vivekh and Mayilsamy's demise are a huge loss not just to the cinema industry, his family and friends, but to the entire humanity. They are great social thinkers and socially responsible human beings. It is not a coincidence that Mayilsamy died on Shivaratri. It's God's plan. God has taken away his favourite devotee on Shivaratri. I don't know what to say to his family members."

Rajinikanth promised to fulfil Mayilsamy's last wish and stated that he would soon visit Tiruvannamalai temple. He also said the same thing to Drums Shivamani during his last concert. When asked about it, Thalaiva said, "Yes, I heard about it. I will talk to Sivamani and fulfil Mayilsamy's last wish."

RIP Mayilsamy…