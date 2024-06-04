  • Menu
Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarti celebrate birth of their third child

Renowned Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarti are celebrating the newest addition to their family. The beloved actor joyfully announced the birth of their third child on his social media platform. The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and the film fraternity alike.

Sivakarthikeyan, known for his humble and heartfelt interactions with fans, shared the joyous news in both Tamil and English. His post read:

"Dear all, our hearts are overflowing with joy for the birth of Babu. Babu was born on 2nd June. Our family has expanded. We need your love, support and blessings as always. Me, Gugan, Aradhana, Aarti, Sivakarthikeyan."

https://x.com/Siva_Kartikeyan/status/1797597760134451251

He assured everyone that both Aarti and the baby boy are healthy and doing well. The heartfelt message resonated deeply with his fans, who have always admired his dedication to his family.

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarti tied the knot in 2010, and their journey as a couple has been closely followed by their fans. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aradhana, in 2013. Their son, Gugan, was born in 2021. The arrival of the baby has brought immense joy to the family, marking another beautiful chapter in their lives.

While Sivakarthikeyan is known for his on-screen charisma and versatile acting skills, he also frequently shares glimpses of his personal life on social media. His fans appreciate his transparency and the way he balances his professional and personal commitments.


Sivakarthikeyan made his mark in the Tamil film industry with notable performances in movies like ‘Ayalan’. His upcoming movie, ‘Amaran,’ is eagerly awaited by his fans. This film, yet to be released, is a biopic of Ashoka Chakra Awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan, with Sai Pallavi also playing a significant role. The anticipation surrounding ‘Amaran’ is high, and fans are keen to see Sivakarthikeyan's portrayal of this heroic figure.

