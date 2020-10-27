Kollywood: Suriya To Play A Kannadiga In Tamil Flick Soorarai Pottru

Kollywood has produced a movie based on the life story of Karnataka born Captain Gopinath. ( G R Gopinath). The trailer of the Tamil movie titled "Soorarai Pottru" was released today. The video gives a peek into the quality of the movie, acting, and content of the story.

Renowned Kollywood actor Suriya has portrayed the role of Captain Gopinath in this movie. Gopinath who was born in Melukote, grew up in Haasan and later became the captain of Indian Air force. He was a part of the Indian Army during the liberation of Bangla also.

The captain took retirement soon and established Deccan Air Corporation for the benefit the middle class people who dreamt of traveling in an aeroplane. His life was very adventurous and this forms the theme of the movie 'Soorarai Pottru'. The achievements made during his tenure in the army, and the problems he encountered while establishing Air Deccan corporation form the crux of the movie.

The movie has a huge Star cast and Aparna Balamuruli will be the leading lady in this movie. The others in the star cast are, Kavitha Ranjani, Telugu actor Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, and Paresh Rawal of Bollywood, Malini Sathappan, Kurunas, sandalwood's Sampath Raj, Achuth Kumar, and others. Soorarai Pottru' which is directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, will be released via Amazon Prime on October 30.

The movie is bankrolled by Suriya, and Guneeth Monga while G V Prakash has scored the music for this movie.