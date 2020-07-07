Suriya To Play Both Father And Son in Vetrimaaran Movie?

Kollywood actor Suriya seems to have made the most of the covid lockdown. Imagine how he took on the Theatre association members head-on when they threatened to ban his movies in theatre for opting to release his actress wife Jyothika's movie on OTT directly. It's well known that Suriya did the right thing by going for the digital release of Ponmagal Vanthal. Not only did Jyotika earn rave reviews for her performance but producers too got back their money after selling the movie to an OTT platform. The movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video and the makers are said to have got their ROI from selling it to Amazon.



Suriya who had invited the wrath of theatre association is now having the last laugh.

The Kollywood actor will be next seen in Sudha Kongra's Soorarai Pottru. The movie was meant to be a summer release but had to be postponed because of the lockdown.

In December last, reports emerged that Suriya was collaborating with director Vetrimaaran. Now, we hear that the Suriya-Vetrimaran movie is called Vaadivaasal although the makers are yet to confirm it. The actor is expected to join the sets soon as the lockdown is lifted. We all know that Tamil Nadu is battling its worst crisis in the form of coronavirus. The state has extended lockdown to curb the spread of the disease. Now, we hear that Suriya will be playing a dual role in the Vetrimaaran movie. This news should thrill fans of Suriya who can't wait to see him back on the big screen after a long gap. If this bit of news is true, then Suriya will play father-son like Kamal did in Indian. It may be recalled that Suriya played the same roles earlier too in Vaaranam Aayiram directed by Gautham Menon and 24 helmed by Vikram Kumar.

Now, to see Suriya in dual roles again in the Vetrimaaran movie will be an eye feast for his fans.