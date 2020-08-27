Tamil Bigg Boss 4: Kamal Haasan To Soon Announce Contestants

Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan is all set to host another season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is all set to get rolling. The news was announced by Tamil TV channel Vijay TV. And again, it's Kamal who will do the honours of hosting the show.



Vijay TV made this announcement on Twitter with a teaser video featuring host Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan. The video shows Kamal talking about the after-effects of coronavirus and is seen saying that it's time to get back on our feet and resume work.

Have a look...

While the host of the show has been finalised going by the success record of Kamal in the previous seasons, the name of the contestants who would take part in Tamil TV's most popular reality show is yet to be revealed.



Parallely, Kamal Haasan will be seen next in Indian 2, a sequel to his previous patriotic movie.