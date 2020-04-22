Thalapathy Vijay Donation To All Southern States, PM Cares And Fans Welfare Association

We all know that the entire world has been crippled due to coronavirus. The deadly virus has brought life to a standstill and thrown normal life out of gear. While several industries have been hit hard, the most hit are definitely the daily wage labourers in any industry.

Whenever there is a crisis, chief ministers and prime minister sets up a relief fund inviting donations from people to ease the burden on the state. Same is the case this time around too. Soon as the Chief minister and PM set up relief funds, contributions started pouring in. Among those who contributed generously included politicians, government sector workers who contributed their day's salary, businessmen, philanthropists and of course cine celebrities.

Celebrities came forward to donate to not only the govt fund relief but also to FEFSI which takes care of the welfare of workers. Now, while Superstar Rajinikanth, Thala Ajith, Raghava Lawrence were among those who contributed to the fund, the latest to join the league is none other than Thalapathy Vijay.

If a tweet doing the rounds is anything to go by then Vijay has donated a whopping sum of Rs 1.3 crores to the fund relief. The 1.3 crore donation includes Rs 25 lakhs for PM Relief Fund, 50 lakhs for Tamil Nadu CM relief fund, Rs 10 lakhs for Kerala CM relief fund, Rs 25 lakhs for Fefsi and Rs 5 lakh each for Andhra CM relief fund, Karnataka CM relief fund and Telangana CM relief fund. This simply means he has covered the entire southern states. That's not it. Thalapathy vijay has reportedly evem contributed to the welfare associations of his fans. Isn't that sweet?