Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Film Banned in Qatar

Thalapathy Vijay's most awaited film Beast, directed by Nelson Dileep Kumar, will be released worldwide on April 13, 2022.

Pooja Hegde is paired with Vijay, and the ace director Selva Raghavan plays a crucial role in the film. This film is a hostage thriller in which the star hero Vijay plays the role of a RAW officer, and the film revolves around Islamic Terrorism.

For the same reason, the film was banned in Kuwait earlier, and now it is banned in Qatar. This film is going to release in five languages worldwide this April 13. Let us see what other countries will ban the most awaited thriller Beast, which will soon test its luck at the box office.