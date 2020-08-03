Trisha Grabbed Movie Roles By Sleeping Around: Kingfisher Model Meera Mitun

Multilingual actress Trisha Krishnan who has been working in the cinema industry for the past ten years is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

A model by name Meera Mithun has been making a series of allegations against this actress and what's more shocking is that the model has alleged that Trisha has compromised in many ways to reach the status of her present starhood.

However, it is not new that Meera is making such statements. She has been making these allegations from the beginning. But now, the model claims that she has video proof of her acts. Meera Mithun who was a supermodel for Kingfisher had taken part in Tamil Big Boss besides acting in several movies.

"Trisha was who was doing small characters in the movies did sleep with people and became a leading actress. Now also she is treading the same path to survive in the industry," is the gist of the tweet made by Meera about a few days ago that has created a social media storm.

1:The lady Miss chennai ( how in 5'5 height ),did small roles, side roles, entered mainstream sleeping around, her name @trishtrashers, Bec am a kingfisher supermodel, She felt insecure so she ganged up with #KollywoodMafia ensured my scenes are cut in Yennai Arindhal #Nepotism pic.twitter.com/Itg1rgwBD3 — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 27, 2020

She has added that Trisha was responsible for deletion of many of her scenes from the movie "Yennai Arindhaal" starring Thala Ajit Kumar and also blamed Tirsha for getting her removed from the movie "Petta" which starred Superstar Rajinikanth.

This has not ended with Yennai Arindhal, Even after 7years @trishtrashers ensured I was thrown out of #Petta. I ll reveal complete video tom 💯 — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 27, 2020

However, Trisha has refused to respond to her tweets and chosen to ignore her.



Meera has also alleged that Trisha is getting opportunities because of her caste as her father comes from the upper Community. And she has appealed to people to raise their voice against this nepotism based on caste.