Udhayanidhi Stalin's nenjukku needhi Movie leaked Online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz

Nenjuku Needhi Tamil-language political drama action film directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and produced by Boney Kapoor. A remake of the 2019 Hindi film Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana, it stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aari Arujunan, Tanya Ravichandran, and Shivani Rajasekhar.

Principal photography began in April 2021 and wrapped that December. the film is all about an IPS officer investigating a heinous crime that involves the mysterious death of two Dalit girls and a missing girl. this film got positive talk everywhere. However, on the other hand, the movie has been leaked online on the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma, filmyzilla, etc...



