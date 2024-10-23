‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 216 Crore Globally

Rajinikanth's latest film, ‘Vettaiyan,’ directed by TJ Gnanavel, has had a challenging second weekend at the box office. Starring Rajinikanth alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati, the film grossed only Rs 10.65 crore in India during its second weekend, marking a steep decline of over 80% from its first weekend. After 11 days, ‘Vettaiyan’ has earned Rs 143.55 crore in India, with the full run expected to reach Rs 150 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, the film is projected to finish its run with around Rs 95 crore, falling short of the Rs 100 crore mark. Initially, the film showed promising numbers during its first three days, leading many to believe it could gross Rs 150 crore in the state. However, a sharp drop in collections on Monday affected its overall momentum.

Globally, ‘Vettaiyan’ is expected to close with a total of Rs 225-230 crore, which is lower than what is typically expected for a Rajinikanth starrer. However, considering Rajinikanth’s continued box office draw at over 70 years old, the numbers remain commendable. ‘Vettaiyan’ is still the second-highest-grossing Kollywood film of the year, trailing only behind ‘The Greatest Of All Time.’

Here is a breakdown of Vettaiyan’s day-wise gross collections in India:

• Day 1: Rs 35.65 crore

• Day 2: Rs 25.25 crore

• Day 3: Rs 29.50 crore

• Day 4: Rs 24.75 crore

• Day 5: Rs 5.70 crore

• Day 6: Rs 4.35 crore

• Day 7: Rs 4.35 crore

• Day 8: Rs 3.35 crore

• Day 9: Rs 2.25 crore

• Day 10: Rs 4 crore

• Day 11: Rs 4.40 crore

The total gross in India stands at Rs 143.55 crore, while internationally, the movie earned USD 8.725 million (Rs 73.25 crore) in 7 days, bringing its worldwide total to Rs 216.80 crore.

The film's story revolves around Rajinikanth's character, SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer in Kanniyakumari known for his encounter killings. Feared by criminals, he is given the nickname ‘Vettaiyan,’ meaning ‘The Hunter.’ The plot deepens when Athiyan encounters Saranya, a school teacher advocating for student rights, and Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who fights for human rights and questions the morality of encounter killings. As Athiyan gets transferred to Chennai, the conflict between enforcing the law through encounters and protecting human rights drives the rest of the narrative.