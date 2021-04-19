Vijay Sethupathi in Kamal-Kanakaraj Movie?

Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is the most sought after actor in South India, is said to have got an offer in a big banner movie.



We hear that Vijay Sethupathi has been contacted regarding a character in the movie "Vikram" in which superstar Kamal Haasan will be playing the lead role. The movie "Vikram' is being directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj who has commenced the project as soon as the elections were over.

But Vijay Sethupathi in an interview has said that there were plans to bring him to play villain against Kamal Haasan, but he is yet to take a call about his decision. This movie which has Kamal Haasan in the lead role has got Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. It is being speculated that if Sethupathi is also brought along with this combination it will be great entertainment for the audience.

The movie which is being produced under the banner Rajkamal is going to have a complete thriller story. This is the first time that Lokesh Kanakaraj is working with Kamal Haasan, and hence there is curiosity about the outcome of this project. Currently, Sethupathi has more than ten projects on his hand. The actor has said if the dates get adjusted amid these commitments, he would surely act in this movie.