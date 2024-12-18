Vishal to star in gripping action thriller ‘Kismat 2025’

Vishal, one of the most prominent action heroes in South Indian cinema, is set to return to the big screen with an exciting new project titled Kismat 2025. Known for his socially relevant films, Vishal is ensuring that this movie will be released in both Tamil and Telugu, continuing his legacy of reaching a wide audience.

Directed by debutant Ravi Rohith, Kismat 2025 is produced under the Mumba Devi Film Production banner. The film is already generating significant buzz in the South Indian film industry for its gripping premise and Vishal's intense role. The action thriller is expected to tackle pressing social and national security issues, adding a layer of urgency and relevance to the plot.

The female lead of the film is Komal Swarnakar, an engineering graduate from Mumbai, making her debut in the Telugu film industry with Kismat 2025. This marks a major milestone in her career as she steps into the world of cinema alongside Vishal in what promises to be an exciting venture.

While official announcements and further details about the project are still awaited, Kismat 2025 is already creating a buzz among fans, who are eagerly anticipating Vishal's return in a powerful, action-packed role.